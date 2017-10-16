China Southern Cargo and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo agree to expand cooperation

China Southern Airlines Cargo and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo signed (12-Oct-2017) a MoU on 11-Oct-2017 to intensify their strategic cooperation. The agreement could lead to an integrated commercial and operational cooperation model between Europe and China. Over the next four years the carriers aim to investigate and exploit opportunities in the airfreight market through the following measures:

Expand existing cooperation and build on mutual experience to connect cargo business in China, Europe and beyond markets, enabling continued use of the SkyTeam Cargo Alliance to maximum advantage;

to maximum advantage; Connect China Southern's position in China and Asia Pacific with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo's position in Europe, Africa and trans Atlantic markets, possibly by sharing capacity and space agreements;

Combine networks across bellyhold and main deck products to offer high frequency services via the hubs of Guangzhou, Shanghai, Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol;

Provide easy access to each other's capacity within the combined network and explore ground service facilities at home base hubs, which may support quick interline transfers;

Increase mail and express business opportunities between China, Europe and the US.

China Southern Cargo SVP Zhao Fengsheng said: "This MoU leads to a new phase of cooperation between us, we anticipate concrete result coming out of this". Air France KLM Martinair Cargo EVP Marcel de Nooijer said: "We continuously want to create more value to our customers... This new phase is good news for our customers". The airlines signed an initial MoU focused on strategic cooperation in Sep-2015. [more - original PR]