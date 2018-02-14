Loading
14-Feb-2018 10:31 AM

China Southern Airlines reports 22nd consecutive months of pax growth in Jan-2018

China Southern Airlines reported (13-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 10.5 million, +2.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.9 million, +3.0%;
    • Regional: 185,750, -6.7%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +1.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.1%, -2.1ppts;
    • Domestic: 80.2%, -1.0ppts;
    • Regional: 72.3%, +0.2ppt;
    • International: 80.1%, -2.1ppts;
  • Cargo: 146,080 tonnes, +5.5%;
    • Domestic: 92,630 tonnes, -1.9%;
    • Regional: 1830 tonnes, +21.8%;
    • International: 51,630 tonnes, +21.4%.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 22nd consecutive months of passenger growth for the carrier. [more - original PR]

