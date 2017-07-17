Loading
17-Jul-2017 9:48 AM

China Southern Airlines pax up 12% in Jun-2017, cargo up 9%

China Southern Airlines reported (16-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.9 million, +12.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.5 million, +12.6%;
    • Regional: 188,990, +2.4%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +9.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.7%, +1.9ppts;
    • Domestic: 83.3%, +2.2ppts;
    • Regional: 76.8%, +3.2ppts;
    • International: 81.6%, +1.1ppts;
  • Cargo: 137,870, +8.6%;