15-Jun-2017 9:51 AM

China Southern Airlines pax up 13% in May-2017, cargo up 10%

China Southern Airlines reported (14-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

  • Passengers: 10.3 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.9 million, +14.2%;
    • Regional: 190,240, +2.5%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +6.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +1.8ppts;
    • Domestic: 81.4%, +1.7ppts;
    • Regional: 74.9%, +1.8ppts;
    • International: 79.8%, +1.9ppts;
  • Cargo: 145,060, +9.7%;