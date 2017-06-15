15-Jun-2017 9:51 AM
China Southern Airlines pax up 13% in May-2017, cargo up 10%
China Southern Airlines reported (14-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 10.3 million, +13.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.9 million, +14.2%;
- Regional: 190,240, +2.5%;
- International: 1.2 million, +6.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.8%, +1.8ppts;
- Domestic: 81.4%, +1.7ppts;
- Regional: 74.9%, +1.8ppts;
- International: 79.8%, +1.9ppts;
- Cargo: 145,060, +9.7%;
- Domestic: 89,340, +0.2%;
- Regional: 1820, +17.1%;
- International: 53,900, +29.6%. [more - original PR - Chinese]