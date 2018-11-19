China Southern Airlines and SkyTeam to transition carrier's exit throughout 2019

SkyTeam and China Southern Airlines reported (15-Nov-2018) they have agreed to work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for all customers and partners as the carrier exits the alliance. As previously reported by CAPA, China Southern Airlines has decided not to renew its contract with SkyTeam effective 01-Jan-2019. The carrier's withdrawal process will run through to the end of 2019. Skyteam stated there will be "virtually no change to destinations served, including those in Greater China". [more - original PR]