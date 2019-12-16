16-Dec-2019 9:11 AM
China Southern Airlines and AFI KLM E&M sign long term contract for A350
China Southern Airlines and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) signed (13-Dec-2019) a long term contract for the provision of component support for the airline's 20 newly acquired A350 aircraft. The MRO contract includes maintenance, repair and logistic services. In addition to AFI KLM E&M's global pool located in Paris, Singapore and Detroit, China Southern will gain access to the central China pool in Shanghai and dedicated main base kits in Guangzhou and Beijing. [more - original PR]