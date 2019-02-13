13-Feb-2019 3:56 PM
China reports strong domestic tourism growth in 2018, intl visitor arrivals up 1%
China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (12-Feb-2019) the following tourism highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Domestic tourists: 5539 million, +10.8% year-on-year;
- International visitor arrivals: 141.2 million, +1.2%;
- Tourism revenue: CNY5970 billion (USD883.8 billion), +10.5%;
- Domestic: CNY5130 billion (USD759.4 billion), +12.3%;
- International: USD127.1 billion, +3.0%;
- Chinese resident departures: 149.7 million, +14.7%. [more - original PR - Chinese]