Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Feb-2019 3:56 PM

China reports strong domestic tourism growth in 2018, intl visitor arrivals up 1%

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (12-Feb-2019) the following tourism highlights for the 12 months ended Dec-2018:

  • Domestic tourists: 5539 million, +10.8% year-on-year;
  • International visitor arrivals: 141.2 million, +1.2%;
    • Hong Kong: 79.4 million, -0.5%;
    • Macau: 25.2 million, +2.0%;
    • Taiwan: 6.1 million, +4.5%;
    • Others: 30.5 million, +4.7%;
  • Tourism revenue: CNY5970 billion (USD883.8 billion), +10.5%;
    • Domestic: CNY5130 billion (USD759.4 billion), +12.3%;
    • International: USD127.1 billion, +3.0%;
  • Chinese resident departures: 149.7 million, +14.7%. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More