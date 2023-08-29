China removes COVID-19 testing requirement for international arrivals
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, announced (28-Aug-2023) international arrivals to China "will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19", effective from 30-Aug-2023 (China Daily/Reuters, 28-Aug-2023).
