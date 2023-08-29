Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Aug-2023 4:03 PM

China removes COVID-19 testing requirement for international arrivals

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, via its official website, announced (28-Aug-2023) international arrivals to China "will no longer be required to take a pre-entry nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19", effective from 30-Aug-2023 (China Daily/Reuters, 28-Aug-2023).

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More