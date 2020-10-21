China Express Airlines to jointly establish Quzhou aviation hub, Quzhou Airlines Co Ltd

Quzhou City, via its official WeChat account, announced (20-Oct-2020) the signing of an agreement with China Express Airlines to jointly develop an aviation hub in Quzhou and establish Quzhou Airlines Co Ltd. The aviation hub plan will be a three year project under which China Express will be encouraged to establish an overnight aircraft base in Quzhou, adding new services and increasing frequencies to expand Quzhou Airport's annual passenger numbers from 370,000 in 2020 to more than 1.58 million in 2025. China Express will base two aircraft in Quzhou by the end of 2020, increasing to five by 2022 and eight by 2023. [more - original PR - Chinese]