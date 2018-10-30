China Express Airlines profits decline by more than 50% in 3Q2018

China Express Airlines reported (30-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY1108 million (USD162.7 million), +16.2% year-on-year;

Operating costs: CNY919.6 million (USD135.1 million), +35.8%;

Operating profit: CNY60.0 million (USD8.8 million), -61.0%;

Net profit: CNY76.0 million (USD11.2 million), -52.1%;

Total assets: CNY7575 million (USD1113 million);

Cash: CNY1048 million (USD153.9 million);

Total liabilities: CNY5500 million (USD808.2 million). [more - original PR - Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937