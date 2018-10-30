Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2018 10:02 AM

China Express Airlines profits decline by more than 50% in 3Q2018

China Express Airlines reported (30-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY1108 million (USD162.7 million), +16.2% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: CNY919.6 million (USD135.1 million), +35.8%;
  • Operating profit: CNY60.0 million (USD8.8 million), -61.0%;
  • Net profit: CNY76.0 million (USD11.2 million), -52.1%;
  • Total assets: CNY7575 million (USD1113 million);
  • Cash: CNY1048 million (USD153.9 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY5500 million (USD808.2 million). [more - original PR - Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937

