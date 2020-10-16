China Express Airlines confirms 50 of 100 COMAC aircraft order will be ARJ21s

China Express Airlines announced (15-Oct-2020) supplementary material to its previously announced aircraft order with COMAC for 100 ARJ21-700s and C919s, scheduled for delivery over 10 years from 2020. China Express stated the order will comprise 50 ARJ21s and the remaining 50 aircraft will be all or partly comprise the C919. Delivery of the 50 confirmed ARJ21s is as follows: