1-Mar-2018 10:53 PM

China encouraging investment in aviation: Astro Aircraft Leasing CEO

Astro Aircraft Leasing CEO Johnny Lau, speaking at the CAPA Global LCC Summit, said (01-Mar-2018) China's Government is encouraging investors to enter the aviation market and local governments have agendas to attract more tourists and business travellers. Mr Lau said LCCs are considered to be a successful business model and some investors are looking beyond the airline business, noting there are "additional benefits" to investing in LCCs.

