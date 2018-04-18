China eclipses New Zealand as largest tourism source market for Australia

Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Steve Ciobo reported (18-Apr-2018) China has overtaken New Zealand to become Australia's largest inbound visitor market for the first time. According to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, there were 1,390,000 Chinese visitors for the year ending Feb-2018, an increase of 13.2%. New Zealand arrivals were 1,360,000 over the same period. China has been Australia's most valuable inbound tourism market since 2011, with visitors spending AUD10.4 billion (USD8.1 billion) for the year ending Dec-2017. [more - original PR]