China Eastern Airlines warns 2018 net profit could be down nearly 60%$

China Eastern Airlines announced (30-Jan-2019) it expects to report a 53%-59% year-on-year decline in net profit to CNY2.6 billion (USD393 million) to CNY3 billion (USD454 million) in 2018. Net profit after non recurring gains and losses is expected to be between CNY1.68 billion (USD254 million) and CNY2 billion (USD303 million), a decline of 55%-63%. The carrier attributed the expected profit declines to the rise in jet fuel prices, which "increased significantly" the company's jet fuel costs, as well as the depreciation of the Chinese yuan resulting in an exchange loss for the company, compared to an exchange gain in 2017. The carrier also reported an investment gain of CNY1754 million (USD265 million) in 2017 due to the transfer of 100% equity interests of Eastern Air Logistics. [more - original PR]