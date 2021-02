China Eastern Airlines board approved (02-Feb-2021) the non public issuance of 2.5 billion A shares to CEA Holding for a cash issue price of CNY4.34 (USD0.67) per share. The proceeds expected to be raised will be not more than CNY10.8 billion (USD1.7 billion). Funds raised will be used to supplement working capital and repay debts. [more - original PR]