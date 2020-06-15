China Eastern Airlines to establish Sanya International Airlines
China Eastern Airlines, Hainan Provicne Transport Investment Holding Co, Sanya Development Holdings, Juneyao Air and Trip.com Group signed (15-Jun-2020) a strategic cooperation framework agreement to establish the tentatively named Sanya International Airlines, to be based in the Hainan Free Trade Port Zone. The start up will have registered capital of CNY3 billion (USD423.5 million) to CNY6 billion (USD847.1 million), with China Eastern to hold 51% shareholding, Hainan Province Transport Investment Holding Co with 10%, Sanya Development Holdings with 10%, Juneyao Air with 15% and Trip.com Group with 14%. As previously reported by CAPA, China is trialling seventh freedom of the air operations in the Hainan Free Trade port, tapping into the island province's tourism resources. [more - original PR - Chinese]