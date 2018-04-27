Loading
27-Apr-2018 11:22 AM

China Eastern Airlines reports USD406m operating profit in 1Q2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: CNY26,753 million (USD4207 million), +9.0% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: CNY23,563 million (USD3705 million), +9.7%;
  • Operating profit: CNY2580 million (USD406 million), +8.4%;
  • Net profit: CNY2158 million (USD339 million), -27.7%;
  • Total assets: CNY227,472 million (USD35,772 million);
  • Monetary capital: CNY2881 million (USD453 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY168,502 million (USD26,498 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257

