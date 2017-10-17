China Eastern Airlines pax up 8% to 9.3m in Sep-2017, cargo down 2%

China Eastern Airlines reported (16-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:
- Passengers: 9.3 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.8 million, +7.7%;
- International: 1.2 million, +4.9%;
- Regional: 282,620, +16.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.2%, -1.3ppts;
- Domestic: 82.4%, -0.8ppt;
- International: 76.4%, -2.2ppts;
- Regional: 77.5%, +2.2ppts;
- Cargo*: 81,770 tonnes, -1.7%;
- Domestic: 60,260 tonnes, -4.5%;
- International: 18,650 tonnes, +3.5%;
- Regional: 2860 tonnes, +40.0%;
- Cargo load factor: 38.4%, -2.8ppts;
- Domestic: 48.7%, -4.2ppts;
- International: 34.1%, -1.7ppts;
- Regional: 25.1%, -0.8ppt. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.