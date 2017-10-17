Loading
17-Oct-2017 9:30 AM

China Eastern Airlines pax up 8% to 9.3m in Sep-2017, cargo down 2%

China Eastern Airlines reported (16-Oct-2017) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.3 million, +7.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.8 million, +7.7%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +4.9%;
    • Regional: 282,620, +16.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.2%, -1.3ppts;
    • Domestic: 82.4%, -0.8ppt;
    • International: 76.4%, -2.2ppts;
    • Regional: 77.5%, +2.2ppts;
  • Cargo*: 81,770 tonnes, -1.7%;
    • Domestic: 60,260 tonnes, -4.5%;
    • International: 18,650 tonnes, +3.5%;
    • Regional: 2860 tonnes, +40.0%;
  • Cargo load factor: 38.4%, -2.8ppts;
    • Domestic: 48.7%, -4.2ppts;
    • International: 34.1%, -1.7ppts;
    • Regional: 25.1%, -0.8ppt. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

