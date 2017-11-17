China Eastern Airlines pax up 8% to 9.6m in Oct-2017, cargo down 2%

China Eastern Airlines reported (16-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:
- Passengers: 9.6 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.1 million, +7.1%;
- International: 1.2 million, +7.6%;
- Regional: 306,140, +19.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.1%, -1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 82.9%, -1.5ppts;
- International: 74.9%, -1.5ppts;
- Regional: 80.8%, +5.4ppts;
- Cargo*: 80,770 tonnes, -2.3%;
- Domestic: 56,920 tonnes, -5.6%;
- International: 20,800 tonnes, +4.7%;
- Regional: 3050 tonnes, +24.3%;
- Cargo load factor: 37.8%, -1.7ppts;
- Domestic: 40.3%, -4.2ppts;
- International: 37.2%, -0.3ppt;
- Regional: 23.6%, stable. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.