China Eastern Airlines pax up 8% to 9.6m in Oct-2017, cargo down 2%

China Eastern Airlines reported (16-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

  • Passengers: 9.6 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.1 million, +7.1%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +7.6%;
    • Regional: 306,140, +19.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 80.1%, -1.4ppts;
    • Domestic: 82.9%, -1.5ppts;
    • International: 74.9%, -1.5ppts;
    • Regional: 80.8%, +5.4ppts;
  • Cargo*: 80,770 tonnes, -2.3%;
    • Domestic: 56,920 tonnes, -5.6%;
    • International: 20,800 tonnes, +4.7%;
    • Regional: 3050 tonnes, +24.3%;
  • Cargo load factor: 37.8%, -1.7ppts;
    • Domestic: 40.3%, -4.2ppts;
    • International: 37.2%, -0.3ppt;
    • Regional: 23.6%, stable. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

