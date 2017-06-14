14-Jun-2017 9:46 AM
China Eastern Airlines pax up 11% to 9.1m in May-2017, cargo up 13%
China Eastern Airlines reported (13-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:
- Passengers: 9.1 million, +11.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.7 million, 13.3%;
- International: 1.1 million, -2.5%;
- Regional: 294,280, +12.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.2%, +0.4ppt;
- Domestic: 82.5%, +1.9ppts;
- International: 76.0%, -2.5ppts;
- Regional: 79.9%, +4.6ppts;
- Cargo*: 72,350 tonnes, +4.0%;
- Domestic: 51,750 tonnes, -0.2%;
- International: 18,150 tonnes, +15.4%;
- Regional: 2450 tonnes, +25.0%;
- Cargo load factor: 36.9%, +1.1ppts;
- Domestic: 36.7%, -6.7ppts;
- International: 37.8%, +5.3ppts;
- Regional: 18.5%, -3.1ppts. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.