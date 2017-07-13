13-Jul-2017 9:30 AM
China Eastern Airlines pax up 9% to 8.7m in Jun-2017, cargo up 4%
China Eastern Airlines reported (12-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.3 million, +12.5%;
- International: 1.1 million, -6.8%;
- Regional: 279,990, +5.9%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -0.8ppt;
- Domestic: 84.4%, +2.0ppts;
- International: 76.4%, -5.8ppts;
- Regional: 80.8%, +2.9ppts;
- Cargo*: 68,120 tonnes, +3.5%;
- Domestic: 49,090 tonnes, +3.3%;
- International: 16,430 tonnes, +0.1%;
- Regional: 2610 tonnes, +37.7%;
- Cargo load factor: 37.3%, -1.8ppts;
- Domestic: 43.0%, -6.5ppts;
- International: 35.2%, -0.1ppts;
- Regional: 24.5%, -0.6ppt. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.