China Eastern Airlines pax up 9% to 8.7m in Jun-2017, cargo up 4%

China Eastern Airlines reported (12-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 8.7 million, +9.4% year-on-year; Domestic: 7.3 million, +12.5%; International: 1.1 million, -6.8%; Regional: 279,990, +5.9%;

Passenger load factor: 81.4%, -0.8ppt; Domestic: 84.4%, +2.0ppts; International: 76.4%, -5.8ppts; Regional: 80.8%, +2.9ppts;

Cargo*: 68,120 tonnes, +3.5%; Domestic: 49,090 tonnes, +3.3%; International: 16,430 tonnes, +0.1%; Regional: 2610 tonnes, +37.7%;

Cargo load factor: 37.3%, -1.8ppts; Domestic: 43.0%, -6.5ppts; International: 35.2%, -0.1ppts; Regional: 24.5%, -0.6ppt. [more - original PR]



*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.