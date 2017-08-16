China Eastern Airlines pax up 8% to 9.8m in Jul-2017, cargo up 1%

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2017:
- Passengers: 9.8 million, +7.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.2 million, +9.4%;
- International: 1.3 million, -3.3%;
- Regional: 314,350, +10.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.2%, -1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 82.8%, +0.1ppt;
- International: 78.4%, -4.4ppts;
- Regional: 82.8%, +2.7ppts;
- Cargo*: 66,530 tonnes, +1.1%;
- Domestic: 46,690 tonnes, -1.2%;
- International: 17,320 tonnes, +3.9%;
- Regional: 2530 tonnes, +34.6%;
- Cargo load factor: 33.5%, -2.9ppts;
- Domestic: 36.8%, -5.8ppts;
- International: 32.4%, -1.5ppts;
- Regional: 22.0%, -2.3ppts. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.