14-Feb-2018 10:14 AM

China Eastern Airlines reports 36th consecutive months of pax growth in Jan-2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (13-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.1 million, +2.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.6 million, +3.6%;
    • International: 1.3 million, -5.8%;
    • Regional: 284,920, -3.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 78.9%, -2.9ppts;
    • Domestic: 80.0%, -1.4ppts;
    • International: 77.0%, -5.6ppts;
    • Regional: 78.3%, -0.4ppt;
  • Cargo*: 80,5400 tonnes, +3.5%;
    • Domestic: 60,150 tonnes, +0.9%;
    • International: 17,860 tonnes, +12.1%;
    • Regional: 2530 tonnes, +12.4%;
  • Cargo load factor: 33.1%, -0.4ppt;
    • Domestic: 36.7%, -4.6ppts;
    • International: 31.6%, +1.5ppts;
    • Regional: 20.4%, +4.0ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 36th consecutive months of passenger growth for the carrier. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

