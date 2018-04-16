Loading
China Eastern Airlines reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (16-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

  • Passengers: 10.1 million, +10.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.4 million, +10.0%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +13.4%;
    • Regional: 317,690, +17.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.4%, +2.6ppts;
    • Domestic: 85.0%, +1.8ppts;
    • International: 80.6%, +4.0ppts;
    • Regional: 82.0%, +6.1ppts;
  • Cargo*: 76,590 tonnes, +2.5%;
    • Domestic: 53,530 tonnes, +0.5%;
    • International: 20,360 tonnes, +6.6%;
    • Regional: 2710 tonnes, +12.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 33.1%, -4.6ppts;
    • Domestic: 29.5%, -7.6ppts;
    • International: 35.8%, -3.0ppts;
    • Regional: 19.7%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

