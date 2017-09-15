Loading
15-Sep-2017 10:00 AM

China Eastern Airlines pax up 5% to 10.2m in Aug-2017, cargo up 0.6%

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

  • Passengers: 10.2 million, +5.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.5 million, +5.3%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +1.5%;
    • Regional: 310,270, +13.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 83.2%, -2.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 84.4%, -1.7ppts;
    • International: 81.2%, -3.4ppts;
    • Regional: 84.4%, +5.4ppts;
  • Cargo*: 71,200 tonnes, +0.6%;
    • Domestic: 50,890 tonnes, -3.2%;
    • International: 17,590 tonnes, +8.7%;
    • Regional: 2710 tonnes, +35.5%;
  • Cargo load factor: 33.9%, -0.7ppt;
    • Domestic: 40.6%, -1.7ppts;
    • International: 31.2%, +0.3ppts;
    • Regional: 23.8%, -1.1ppts. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

