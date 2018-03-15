China Eastern Airlines reports 37th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

Passengers: 9.5 million, +10.7% year-on-year; Domestic: 7.8 million, +9.8%; International: 1.4 million, +15.4%; Regional: 303,320, +12.6%;

Passenger load factor: 82.8%, +0.2ppt; Domestic: 82.9%, -1.2ppts; International: 82.5%, +2.3ppts; Regional: 83.7%, +5.0ppts;

Cargo*: 61,770 tonnes, +6.7%; Domestic: 44,610 tonnes, +5.6%; International: 15,340 tonnes, +12.2%; Regional: 1820 tonnes, -7.7%;

Cargo load factor: 24.7%, -4.6ppts; Domestic: 24.1%, -7.1ppts; International: 25.7%, -3.1ppts; Regional: 12.3%, -3.4ppts.



According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the group's 37th consecutive months of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.