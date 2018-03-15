Loading
China Eastern Airlines reports 37th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.5 million, +10.7% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.8 million, +9.8%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +15.4%;
    • Regional: 303,320, +12.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.8%, +0.2ppt;
    • Domestic: 82.9%, -1.2ppts;
    • International: 82.5%, +2.3ppts;
    • Regional: 83.7%, +5.0ppts;
  • Cargo*: 61,770 tonnes, +6.7%;
    • Domestic: 44,610 tonnes, +5.6%;
    • International: 15,340 tonnes, +12.2%;
    • Regional: 1820 tonnes, -7.7%;
  • Cargo load factor: 24.7%, -4.6ppts;
    • Domestic: 24.1%, -7.1ppts;
    • International: 25.7%, -3.1ppts;
    • Regional: 12.3%, -3.4ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the group's 37th consecutive months of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

