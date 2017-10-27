Loading
27-Oct-2017 9:43 AM

China Eastern Airlines operating profit increases 32% in 3Q2017

China Eastern Airlines reported (26-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY29,485 million (USD4420 million), +1.4% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY23,022 million (USD3451 million), +4.0%;
  • Operating profit: CNY4813 million (USD721.5 million), +31.5%;
  • Net profit: CNY3869 million (USD580.0 million), +3.7%;
  • Total assets: CNY223,652 million (USD33,526 million);
  • Monetary funds: CNY4390 million (USD658.1 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY165,575 million (USD24,820 million). [more - original PR - English/Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.149904

