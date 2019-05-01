1-May-2019 9:40 AM
China Eastern Airlines records USD416m operating profit for 1Q2019
China Eastern Airlines reported (30-Apr-2019) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Operating revenue: CNY30,053 million (USD4452 million), +12.3% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: CNY25,819 million (USD3825 million), +9.6%;
- Operating profit: CNY2810 million (USD416.3 million), +8.9%;
- Net profit: CNY2170 million (USD321.5 million), +0.6%;
- Total assets: CNY280,012 million (USD41,482 million);
- Monetary capital: CNY1910 million (USD283 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY220,496 million (USD32,665 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.148143