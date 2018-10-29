29-Oct-2018 11:15 AM
China Eastern Airlines profits down more than 30% in 3Q2018
China Eastern Airlines reported (26-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Revenue: CNY33,456 million (USD4916 million), +13.5% year-on-year;
- Operating costs: CNY29,166 million (USD4286 million), +14.8%;
- Operating profit: CNY2949 million (USD433 million), -38.7%;
- Net profit: CNY2432 million (USD357 million), -37.1%;
- Total assets: CNY239,615 million (USD35,208 million);
- Monetary capital: CNY3789 million (USD557 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY177,899 million (USD26,140 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937