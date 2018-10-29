Become a CAPA Member
Loading
29-Oct-2018 11:15 AM

China Eastern Airlines profits down more than 30% in 3Q2018

China Eastern Airlines reported (26-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Revenue: CNY33,456 million (USD4916 million), +13.5% year-on-year;
  • Operating costs: CNY29,166 million (USD4286 million), +14.8%;
  • Operating profit: CNY2949 million (USD433 million), -38.7%;
  • Net profit: CNY2432 million (USD357 million), -37.1%;
  • Total assets: CNY239,615 million (USD35,208 million);
  • Monetary capital: CNY3789 million (USD557 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY177,899 million (USD26,140 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More