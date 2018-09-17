China Eastern Airlines pax up 10% to 11.2m in Aug-2018, load factor increases to 86.3%

China Eastern Airlines reported (14-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

Passengers: 11.2 million, +9.5% year-on-year; Domestic: 9.4 million, +10.2%; International: 1.5 million, +4.0%; Regional: 358,820, +15.7%;

Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +3.1ppts; Domestic: 88.1%, +3.8ppts; International: 82.7%, +1.6ppts; Regional: 89.1%, +4.8ppts;

Cargo*: 71,910 tonnes, +1.2%; Domestic: 48,980 tonnes, -3.6%; International: 20,190 tonnes, +15.0%; Regional: 2740 tonnes, +1.4%;

Cargo load factor: 31.9%, -2.5ppts; Domestic: 32.3%, -9.2ppts; International: 32.0%, +0.6ppt; Regional: 20.8%, -3.0ppts. [more - original PR]



*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.