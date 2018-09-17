17-Sep-2018 10:15 AM
China Eastern Airlines pax up 10% to 11.2m in Aug-2018, load factor increases to 86.3%
China Eastern Airlines reported (14-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 11.2 million, +9.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 9.4 million, +10.2%;
- International: 1.5 million, +4.0%;
- Regional: 358,820, +15.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +3.1ppts;
- Domestic: 88.1%, +3.8ppts;
- International: 82.7%, +1.6ppts;
- Regional: 89.1%, +4.8ppts;
- Cargo*: 71,910 tonnes, +1.2%;
- Domestic: 48,980 tonnes, -3.6%;
- International: 20,190 tonnes, +15.0%;
- Regional: 2740 tonnes, +1.4%;
- Cargo load factor: 31.9%, -2.5ppts;
- Domestic: 32.3%, -9.2ppts;
- International: 32.0%, +0.6ppt;
- Regional: 20.8%, -3.0ppts. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.