16-Nov-2018 9:35 AM
China Eastern Airlines pax up 10% in Oct-2018, load factor improves to 82%
China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 10.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.9 million, +10.3%;
- International: 1.3 million, +7.1%;
- Regional: 330,760, +8.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 81.8%, +1.7ppts;
- Domestic: 84.6%, +1.6ppts;
- International: 76.7%, +1.9ppts;
- Regional: 80.7%, stable;
- Cargo*: 80,870 tonnes, +0.4%;
- Domestic: 55,580 tonnes, -2.1%;
- International: 22,250 tonnes, +7.1%;
- Regional: 3040 tonnes, +0.1%;
- Cargo load factor: 33.7%, -4.3ppts;
- Domestic: 31.4%, -8.7ppts;
- International: 35.5%, -2.0ppts;
- Regional: 19.5%, -4.0ppts. [more - original PR]
*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.