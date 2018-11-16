Become a CAPA Member
16-Nov-2018 9:35 AM

China Eastern Airlines pax up 10% in Oct-2018, load factor improves to 82%

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 10.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.9 million, +10.3%;
    • International: 1.3 million, +7.1%;
    • Regional: 330,760, +8.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 81.8%, +1.7ppts;
    • Domestic: 84.6%, +1.6ppts;
    • International: 76.7%, +1.9ppts;
    • Regional: 80.7%, stable;
  • Cargo*: 80,870 tonnes, +0.4%;
    • Domestic: 55,580 tonnes, -2.1%;
    • International: 22,250 tonnes, +7.1%;
    • Regional: 3040 tonnes, +0.1%;
  • Cargo load factor: 33.7%, -4.3ppts;
    • Domestic: 31.4%, -8.7ppts;
    • International: 35.5%, -2.0ppts;
    • Regional: 19.5%, -4.0ppts. [more - original PR]

*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.

