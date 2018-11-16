China Eastern Airlines pax up 10% in Oct-2018, load factor improves to 82%

China Eastern Airlines reported (15-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

Passengers: 10.6 million, +9.9% year-on-year; Domestic: 8.9 million, +10.3%; International: 1.3 million, +7.1%; Regional: 330,760, +8.1%;

Passenger load factor: 81.8%, +1.7ppts; Domestic: 84.6%, +1.6ppts; International: 76.7%, +1.9ppts; Regional: 80.7%, stable;

Cargo*: 80,870 tonnes, +0.4%; Domestic: 55,580 tonnes, -2.1%; International: 22,250 tonnes, +7.1%; Regional: 3040 tonnes, +0.1%;

Cargo load factor: 33.7%, -4.3ppts; Domestic: 31.4%, -8.7ppts; International: 35.5%, -2.0ppts; Regional: 19.5%, -4.0ppts. [more - original PR]



*Freight data does not include the freight data of all freighters, but only freight data of bellyhold space in passenger aircraft, from Feb-2017.