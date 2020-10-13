13-Oct-2020 9:58 AM
China Eastern Airlines parent adds USD3.6bn injection from four new investors
China Eastern Airlines announced (12-Oct-2020) parent company China Eastern Air Holding Company will receive a CNY31 billion (USD4.6 billion) cash injection from four new State-owned investors as part of an equity diversification plan. China Life Investment Holding Limited will inject CNY11 billion (USD1.6 billion), Shanghai Jiushi Group will inject CNY10 billion (USD1.5 billion) while China Reform Holdings Corporation and China Tourism Group will inject CNY5 billion (USD741.2 million) each. [more - original PR - Chinese]