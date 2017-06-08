China Eastern Airlines outlines Shanghai Airlines' fleet plan

China Eastern Airlines stated (07-Jun-2017) Shanghai Airlines’ fleet will expand to uo to 200 aircraft in the future, comprising mainly of Boeing 737s, similar to China Eastern. China Eastern will transfer 10 787-9 to Shanghai Airlines, becoming the carrier’s flagship fleet model. After the 787-9s join Shanghai Airlines’ fleet, it will allow the carrier to apply to operate to second tier long haul international destinations from Shanghai. These destinations will complement China Eastern’s network. [more - original PR - Chinese]