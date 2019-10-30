Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Oct-2019 12:29 PM

China Eastern Airlines operating profit up 10% in 3Q2019

China Eastern Airlines reported (29-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019: 

  • Revenue: CNY34,616 million (USD4936 million), +3.5% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY27,544 million (USD3928 million), +3.4%;
  • Operating profit: CNY3236 million (USD461.5 million), +9.7%;
  • Net profit: CNY2647 million (USD377.5 million), +8.8%;
  • Total assets: CNY281,343 million (USD40,120 million);
    • Monetary capital: CNY1549 million (USD220.9 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY209,626 million (USD29,893 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1426

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More