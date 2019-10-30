30-Oct-2019 12:29 PM
China Eastern Airlines operating profit up 10% in 3Q2019
China Eastern Airlines reported (29-Oct-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2019:
- Revenue: CNY34,616 million (USD4936 million), +3.5% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: CNY27,544 million (USD3928 million), +3.4%;
- Operating profit: CNY3236 million (USD461.5 million), +9.7%;
- Net profit: CNY2647 million (USD377.5 million), +8.8%;
- Total assets: CNY281,343 million (USD40,120 million);
- Monetary capital: CNY1549 million (USD220.9 million);
- Total liabilities: CNY209,626 million (USD29,893 million). [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.1426