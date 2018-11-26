China Eastern Airlines increases shareholding in Juneyao Air to 15%

China Eastern Airlines announced (23-Nov-2018) Juneyao Group and Shanghai Junyao Aviation Investment have agreed to transfer a combined 7% of shares in Juneyao Air to Eastern Investment, a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company, for CNY1.7 billion (USD246.8 million). Following the share transfer, Juneyao Group's shareholding in Juneyao Air will reduce to 63.12% while Eastern Investment's shares in the carrier will increase to 15%. [more - original PR]