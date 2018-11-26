Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Nov-2018 11:28 AM

China Eastern Airlines increases shareholding in Juneyao Air to 15%

China Eastern Airlines announced (23-Nov-2018) Juneyao Group and Shanghai Junyao Aviation Investment have agreed to transfer a combined 7% of shares in Juneyao Air to Eastern Investment, a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company, for CNY1.7 billion (USD246.8 million). Following the share transfer, Juneyao Group's shareholding in Juneyao Air will reduce to 63.12% while Eastern Investment's shares in the carrier will increase to 15%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More