17-May-2021 10:19 AM
China Eastern Airlines Group ends Apr-2021 with 732 aircraft
China Eastern Airlines Group introduced (15-May-2021) one A350-900 and one Comac ARJ21 in Apr-2021, ending the month with 732 aircraft, comprising 285 owned, 255 under financial lease and 192 under operating lease. Details as follows:
- Total fleet: 732;
- Boeing 777: 20, 10 owned and 10 under financial lease;
- 787: 10, three owned and seven under financial lease;
- A350: Nine, one owned and eight under financial lease;
- A330: 56, 30 owned, 21 under financial lease and five under operating lease;
- A320: 342, 137 owned, a34 under financial lease and 71 under operating lease;
- 737: 291, 102 owned, 73 under financial lease and 116 under operating lease;
- Comac ARJ21: Four, two owned and two under financial lease. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]