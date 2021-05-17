Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-May-2021 10:19 AM

China Eastern Airlines Group ends Apr-2021 with 732 aircraft

China Eastern Airlines Group introduced (15-May-2021) one A350-900 and one Comac ARJ21 in Apr-2021, ending the month with 732 aircraft, comprising 285 owned, 255 under financial lease and 192 under operating lease. Details as follows:

  • Total fleet: 732;
    • Boeing 777: 20, 10 owned and 10 under financial lease;
    • 787: 10, three owned and seven under financial lease;
    • A350: Nine, one owned and eight under financial lease;
    • A330: 56, 30 owned, 21 under financial lease and five under operating lease;
    • A320: 342, 137 owned, a34 under financial lease and 71 under operating lease;
    • 737: 291, 102 owned, 73 under financial lease and 116 under operating lease;
    • Comac ARJ21: Four, two owned and two under financial lease. [more - original PR - English/Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More