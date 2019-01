China Eastern Airlines announced (07-Jan-2019) it took delivery of 67 new aircraft in 2018, with its fleet exceeding 700 during the year. The carrier also reported the following traffic highlights for 2018:

Passengers: 121 million, +9.6% year-on-year;

Number of flights: 930,000, +6.1%;

Flight hours: 2.2 million hours, +6.4%. [more - original PR - Chinese]