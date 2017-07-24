China Eastern Airlines takes delivery of 20th 777-300ER

China Eastern Airlines announced (23-Jul-2017) its 20th Boeing 777-300ER aircraft (B-7882, serial 43287/1508) arrived at Shanghai Pudong Airport on 23-Jul-2017. The aircraft is the last of the 20 777-300ERs China Eastern ordered in Apr-2012. China Eastern operates 11 international routes with its 777-300ER fleet. As of the end of Jun-2017, the carrier's 777-300ER fleet has operated 11,986 flights and transported 3.0 million passengers. [more - original PR - Chinese]