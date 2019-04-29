29-Apr-2019 12:09 PM
China East Airport Group pax up 14% in 1Q2019
China East Airport Group reported (24-Apr-2019) the following traffic highlights for the three months ended Mar-2019:
- Passengers: 11.0 million, +14.0% year-on-year;
- Huai'an Lianshui Airport: +29.7%;
- Changzhou Benniu Airport: 29.1%;
- Nanjing Lukou International Airport: +10.9%, ranked third in passenger growth among 22 airports with more than 10 million passengers p/a;
- Cargo: 99,000 tonnes, +5.4%;
- International:
- Nanjing Airport: 5851 tonnes, +38.5%;
- International:
- Aircraft movements: 87,380, +12.1%. [more - original PR - Chinese]