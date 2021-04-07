China domestic trips during 2021 Qing Ming Festival holiday recover to 94.5% of 2019 level

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (05-Apr-2021) travellers made 102 million domestic trips during the Qing Ming Festival holiday from 03-Apr-2021 to 05-Apr-2021, recovering to 94.5% of the number of domestic trips made during the holiday in 2019. Spending reached CNY27.17 billion (USD4.2 billion), 56.7% of the 2019 level but a 229% increase from 2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]