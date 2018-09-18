Become a CAPA Member
18-Sep-2018

China domestic tourists up 11% in 1H2018, domestic tourism expenditure up 13%

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported (22-Aug-2018) 2826 million domestic tourists in 1H2018, an increase of 11.4% year-on-year, of which tourists from urban areas increased 13.7% to 1997 million and tourists from rural areas increased 6.3% to 829 million. Domestic tourism expenditure increased 12.5% to CNY2450 billion (USD356.6 billion), of which tourists from urban areas spent 13.7% more at CNY1950 billion (USD283.8 billion) and tourists from rural areas spent 8.3% more at CNY500 billion (USD72.8 billion). [more - original PR - Chinese]

