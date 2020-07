China's Ministry of Transport stated (24-Jul-2020) investment in transportation recovered in 2Q2020 with a growth rate of 21.8% year-on-year, following a 22.5% decline in 1Q2020. Investment in civil aviation fell 2% to CNY40.1 billion (USD5.7 billion) in 1H2020, completing 40.1% of the CNY100 billion (USD14.3 billion) target for the full year. [more - original PR - Chinese]