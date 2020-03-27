China bans foreign inbound travel

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (26-Mar-2020) plans to temporarily suspend the entry into China of foreign nationals holding valid visas or residence permits, effective 00:00 on 28-Mar-2020. Entry by foreign nationals with APEC business travel cards will also be suspended. Exceptions include transit visas and foreign travellers arriving via Hong Kong and Macau with short term entry permits. The suspension is aimed to control the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world. [more - original PR]