Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Jun-2020 12:17 PM

China and Singapore agree to 'fast lane' arrangements for essential business and official travel

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (29-May-2020) China and Singapore agreed on "fast lane" arrangements to allow essential travel for business and official purposes between Singapore and Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, effective early Jun-2020. Both sides also agreed to explore the increase of air services between the countries. [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More