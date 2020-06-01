1-Jun-2020 12:17 PM
China and Singapore agree to 'fast lane' arrangements for essential business and official travel
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (29-May-2020) China and Singapore agreed on "fast lane" arrangements to allow essential travel for business and official purposes between Singapore and Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, effective early Jun-2020. Both sides also agreed to explore the increase of air services between the countries. [more - original PR - Chinese]