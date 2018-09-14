China and Russia agree on commercial traffic rights arrangements for passenger services

China's Civil Aviation Administration and Russia's Ministry of Transport agreed (13-Sep-2018) on the following arrangements for passenger services:

For designated carriers of China and Russia: Moscow-Beijing: 32 times weekly (For the Russian side, four times daily frequency could be allocated to the first designated airline, while additional four times weekly frequency could only be allocated to a second designated airline not affiliated with the first one); Moscow-Shanghai: Four times daily (For the Russian side, three times daily frequency could be allocated to the first designated airline, while additional seven times weekly frequency could only be allocated to a second designated airline not affiliated with the first one); St Petersburg-Beijing: Twice daily; St Petersburg-Shanghai: 10 times weekly;

For designated carriers of Russia: Points in Russia (except Moscow and St Petersburg)-Beijing: 119 times weekly (Not more than daily for each route except Novosibirsk-Beijing, Yekaterinburg-Beijing, Vladivostok-Beijing and Irkutsk-Beijing); Points in Russia (except Moscow and St Petersburg)-Shanghai: Three times daily; Points in Russia-37 freely selected points in China (except Beijing and Shanghai): Twice daily for each route.





The two side also noted that designated airlines of Russia may exercise unlimited third and fourth freedom traffic rights from and to Haikou and Sanya and the designated airlines of China may exercise unlimited third and fourth freedom traffic rights from and to Sochi, Vladivostok and Kaliningrad for passenger/combination and/or all cargo air services. [more - original PR - Russian/English]