China Airlines to reduce average fleet age to four years by end of 2018

China Airlines GM strategic planning and corporate development James Chung, speaking during a press conference at the AAPA Assembly of Presidents, stated (25-Oct-2017) the airline's average fleet age will decrease from 12.4 years at the end of 2014 to four years at the end of 2018. China Airlines is receiving 35 new aircraft over this period. This is driven by the renewal of the widebody fleet as Boeing 777-300ERs and A350-900s replace 747-400s and A340s. Mr Chung pointed out that "of course we are under study for a new narrowbody".