China Airlines to order up to six Boeing 777 freighters

China Airlines announced (19-Jun-2019) its intent to order up to six Boeing 777F aircraft. The airline plans to transition its cargo fleet from 747F to 777F aircraft as it commences operations from Taipei to North America and Europe. China Airlines chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said the new aircraft "will play an integral role in our long term growth strategy". The order will be reflected on Boeing's orders and deliveries website once it is finalised. [more - original PR]