China Airlines pax up 7% in May-2017, pax yield up 3%

China Airlines reported (13-Jun-2017) the following traffic highlights for May-2017:

Operating revenue*: TWD11,433 million (USD379.3 million), +15.5% year-on-year; Passenger: TWD7544 million (USD250.3 million), +14.1%; Cargo: TWD3263 million (USD108.3 million), +17.5%;

Passengers: 1.3 million, +6.8%;

Passenger load factor: 78.8%, +5.0ppts;

Passenger yield: TWD2.26 (USD7.5 cents), +2.7%;

Cargo traffic (FTKs): +1.5%;

Cargo load factor: 73.1%, +4.5ppts;

Cargo yield: TWD7.05 (USD23.4 cents), +16.0%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate USD1 = TWD30.14084