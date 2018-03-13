Loading
14-Mar-2018 9:12 AM

China Airlines reports highest February pax since 1996 in Feb-2018

China Airlines reported (13-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Operating revenue*: TWD11,529 million (USD394.2 million), +18.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger: TWD8195 million (USD280.2 million), +18.2%;
  • Cargo: TWD2855 million (USD97.6 million), +19.5%;
  • Passengers: 1.3 million, +7.7%;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.7%, +0.2ppt;
  • Passenger yield: TWD2.45 (USD8.4 cents), +8.9%;
  • Cargo traffic (FTKs): +9.2%;
  • Cargo load factor: 67.3%, -3.2ppts;
  • Cargo yield: TWD7.54 (USD25.8 cents), +14.4%.

According to the CAPA Airline Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the highest February passengers since 1996 for the carrier. [more - original PR]

*Based on the conversion rate USD1 = TWD 29.249920

