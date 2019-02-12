China Airlines 'losing blood' but maintains 85% capacity as pilot strike enters fifth day

China Airlines warned (12-Feb-2019) its revenue is "losing blood every day" as its strike action by pilots enters its fifth day. The carrier has minimised impact on passenger travels but warned the impact of the strike is affecting sustainable management. China Airlines also said it is difficult to estimate the damage to its image and reputation at this stage. As of 12-Feb-2019, China Airlines has cancelled 28 flights, affecting 5600 passengers, and maintained capacity at 85%. Pilots Union Taoyuan requested to move its third round of mediated negotiations with airline management to 01:00 on 13-Feb-2019. [more - original PR - Chinese] [more - original PR - Chinese - II]